EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville School District has maintained its support for students expressing their creativity through numerous programs, especially through the performing arts.

This week, chorus teachers from Liberty and Lincoln Middle Schools, Edwardsville High School, and a plethora of student volunteers joined together to hold a district-wide choir camp to train and encourage young singers to strengthen and embrace their voices.

"We have invited kids who just finished third through eighth grade to come spend the week with us and learn some basics about singing, but learn the faculty that they will be having when they enter middle school and meeting me before they enter high school," Edwardsville High School chorus director Emily Ottwein said.

"Currently, we don't have a choir program in our elementary schools within the district, so this is a way to get the kids interested in singing started on that road so they will keep signing throughout their educational career at the Edwardsville School District."

Article continues after sponsor message

The constant support from the district, including Dr. Dennis Cramsey, Dr. Lynda Andre, administrative staff and the school board has instilled a massive sense of graditude in the educators.

"The entire district has been so supportive of the performing arts and we're so lucky. As you can see, we have all of these children that are so interested in this art form. They have the support of their school district and the administration, and it allows them to do what they love to do."

Throughout the week, students will have a chance to sharpen their singing talents and get to know some of their fellow students throughout the district.

"This is our second year we've held this camp, and I love that everybody gets a chance to come together," Ottwein said. "I love to see how the high school kids interact with the little kids and it's so great to see them helping out. Also, at the end of the camp, everyone gets to put on a performance for their family and that is so affirming to them. They work really hard and then they get to perform on the stage with all the lights. It's a really nice way to finish off the week."

More like this: