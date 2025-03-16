EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High baseball team has opened up its preseason practice sessions on a great note, as both enthusiasm and expectations are high for the Tigers, who finished third in the IHSA Class 4A state finals last year with a 32-9 record, and once again, hopes are high for the team to return to the state finals this coming June.

One of the most successful programs in the St. Louis area, the state, and indeed, the nation, the Tigers opened their preseason practices with the eye towards the season opener at home on March 20, 2025, against Normal Community, the first of an ambitious schedule Edwardsville will be playing this coming season.

Edwardsville head coach Tim Funkhouser said he felt good when asked about how he was feeling about how things were progressing.

"I have enjoyed our workouts, I think everybody across the state's had great weather, so we're all kind of in a situation where we're able to get work in, and we're learning a lot about our players. I think we have 23 guys that are coming back from last year that practiced with us, and that's a large amount. So they have a pretty good understanding of what our expectations are, and then, it's just going over the details ingrained in our mind, as well as physically, our body.

"You can tell the guys have worked really hard in the weight room, and that translates into their ball traveling a little farther, and just being a little stronger overall. The guys who weren't with us, maybe in practice last year, we're getting to know them a little better, too, So, it's just been fun."

As always, the expectations are very high for Edwardsville, and it's a situation Funkhouser wouldn't want any other way.

"I think we have a high standard," Funkhouser said. "We do it also, at the same point we don't put additional pressure on ourselves. It's great to have high expectations and standards, but we want to be based in the process, because, ultimately, that's what we can control. We feel like if our process is good, then that gives us the best chance for success, and increases our chances for success."

Pitching, once again, will be a big strength for the Tigers, and the process is going slowly, but surely for the team.

"We have a lot of guys that are returning on the mound," Funkhouser said, "some guys that are making good strides."

Among the main returnees include Joe Chiarodo, who went 8-1 on the mound last year with a 3.14 ERA and 50 strikeouts, junior Tony Eberlin, who was 2-2, with a 2.78 ERA and 58 strikeouts, and junior Chase Milburn, who's ERA was 0.80, fanning 51 batters.

"We missed out on Chiarodo at the end of the year, due to injury," Funkhouser said, "but he's healthy, and I think he's even more motivated before. if you can think he's more motivated. He's just a great asset to our program, and the those other guys have continued to improve, as well.'

Tyler Powell, a junior who had a 2-3 mark with a 2.57 ERA and 15 strikeouts, and junior Hunter Baugh, who was 1-1 with a 3.65 ERA and 17 strikeouts last season, will also play key roles in the Edwardsville pitching staff.

"We've had a lot of guys who just haven't been out in the varsity field," Funkhouser said. "but have competed, whether it's been on the field, or in practice, for three years now, some four."

Younger players such as Eric Herman and Dax Dunnil. could also make big contributions to the Tigers this season on the mound.

Chiarodo is also an offensive threat for the Tigers, hitting .397 with two homers and 15 RBIs last season, and senior Lucas Krebs, who hit .372 with two home runs and 34 RBIs, also being a main offensive threat for Edwardsville.

Grayson Rathgeb, also a senior who hit .275 with two homers and 24 RBIs, is also a top threat at the plate, Logan Porter, a senior who came through many times in the clutch during the Tigers' postseason run, and could come in at either the infield or outfield, where's he's described as a very seasoned defensive player, will be counted on, as will Baugh, an infielder who can play anywhere on the infield, and Powell, who put some good swings on the ball, and played well when called upon, Will Downs will also have an opportunity to contribute, and behind the plate, Max Waltenberger and Auggie Johnes, will be a potent one-two combination.

Also looking to make strides with the varsity will be Connor Aumend, Landon Dykes-Sadowski, Evan Pointer, and Nolan Curry will also look to make an impact as the season progresses.

"We have 31 guys within practice right now with us," Funkhouser said. "We won't carry 31 every game with us, but we're looking forward to seeing those guys continue to grow together, and compete. So it'll be fun."

The 2025 schedule will put the baseball Tigers in the national spotlight as well. Besides the usual tough competition in the Southwestern Conference, Edwardsville opens with the Illinois Prep Baseball Report Kickoff Classic with three tough home games March 20-22 against Normal Community, Joliet Catholic, and Joliet West, then will play Francis Howell of Weldon Spring, Mo., and McCracken County, Ky., who finished second in the Kentucky playoffs last season.

The highlight will be competing in a national tournament in Cary, N.C., outside of Raleigh-Durham, which will have powerhouse teams from California, Miami, Arizona, among others. Also on the schedule will be Teutopolis, Chatham Glenwood, and Highland in their invitational tournament in May.

The Tigers will be among the top teams in both the area and the state once again and may also compete for national honors.

