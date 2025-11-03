GRAFTON - Riverbend residents have only a few more days to get their tickets to the second annual Craft Beverage Festival.

Hosted by Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau at Grafton Winery The Vineyards, the festival will run from 12–4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, and feature ten craft beverage producers and six food vendors. Cory Jobe, president of Great Rivers and Routes, expressed his excitement to share the work of so many local businesses with the community.

“It’s going to be a really great day,” he said. “We’re here to celebrate local businesses who are making a difference that help us create this unique regional tourism destination.”

Tickets to the Craft Beverage Festival cost $30 in advance or $35 at the door, though Jobe encourages attendees to purchase tickets now instead of waiting; 200 people have already reserved their spots.

Those who will not be drinking can enjoy a “designated driver” rate of $15. This ticket includes the food samples as well as mocktails and nonalcoholic options.

Article continues after sponsor message

Local businesses that will be providing craft beverages include Schlafly, Grafton Winery, Old Bakery Beer Company, Moon Drops + Wellness, Earth Candy, Old Herald Brewery & Distillery, Good News Brewing, Bluestem Vodka, Red Rooster Brew Werks, and Eckert’s Country Store and Farm.

Blackbird Bakery, Bella Milano, Grafton Winery, Mother Road Fudge & Candy Shop, Bluff City Grill, Byrdie’s Food Truck at FLOCK Food Truck Park & Bar, and Eckert’s Country Store and Farm will offer food and snacks.

AP Cigars will also be onsite with a few cigar options. Jobe is especially excited to welcome Jen Farley with Persnickety, who will provide a free flower bouquet to every ticket-holder. You can also check out “a micro flower bouquet station” to create your own bouquets, as well as a 360-degree photo booth.

Jobe emphasized that Great Rivers and Routes aims to uplift the community through events and initiatives like this. They hope the Craft Beverage Festival encourages more people to support the local restaurants and beverage producers.

“It’s really the small business community that really makes our regional tourism destination. Without them, we wouldn’t have a great product to sell to visitors all around the world,” Jobe added. “We’re really excited.”

For more information about the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau, their work and their upcoming events, visit their official website at RiversAndRoutes.com. Check out the official Craft Beverage Festival webpage to learn more about the festival on Nov. 8, including how to buy tickets.