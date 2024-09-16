ELSAH - Celebrate the start of the Autumn season in the historic and quaint Village of Elsah Saturday, Sept. 28 with a day of food, entertainment, tours and more during the annual Elsah Fall Festival.

The fun kicks off at 11 a.m. and runs through 4 p.m. in the village nestled between the river bluffs on the banks of the Mississippi River along the Great River Road. The festival will feature great food, self-guided tours of the wetlands trail and pollinator garden, local artisans displaying their wares and live music which will take place at the Gazebo behind Green Tree Inn, Methodist Church and Riverview House. All businesses and historic buildings will also be open throughout the afternoon. Each location will highlight different vendors and entertainment.

“Fall is a great time to come and see the Village of Elsah and all it has available,” Connie Davis, one of the festival organizers remarked. “We love being able to welcome visitors and help them enjoy the beauty and history of the village. The festival is a great opportunity to stroll through the village and experience its charm.”

Sample food from Big Boys Q & Southern Soul Food, J’s Authentic Italian, PLZN SQZN Lemonade and Mo’z Sweet Treats during the festival.

Artisans will set up shop at historic buildings and locations within the village including Riverview House, 2 Mississippi St., a 175-year-old historic treasure and the oldest structure in the village; Schneider-Gent House, 7 Mill St., built in the 1850’s; Green Tree Inn Bed & Breakfast, 15-17 Mill Street; Farley Music Hall, 37 Mill St., built in 1885; Historic Keller Store, 20 LaSalle St., built in the 1850’s; and Peace Works, 18 LaSalle St., built in 1894 and the former home of Elsah Landing Restaurant. Other historic buildings and sites open to the public will be The Ice House, 2 Mill St., built in the 1850’s and one of five functioning ice houses in the village; the Buggy Shop, 12 Selma St., erected in 1877 as a wagon shop and later as a blacksmith; the Look Factory & Barn, 43 Mill St., built in 1856; the Rumford Fireplace, designed and installed in 2016 by a Principia student; Elsah Methodist Church, built in 1874; Christian Science Church, built in 1947; Village of Elsah Museum, 26 LaSalle St., built in 1887; Elsah General Store, 22 LaSalle St., built in 1877; and the Christian Science Reading Room, 17 LaSalle St., built in 1931 by Bernard Maybeck.

Vendors at the festival will include: Jan Wright from Crocker & Springer Pottery; Betsy Pike with handmade and imported jewelry; Kaitlin Gautheir featuring Taxidermy, Insect and Nature Jewelry; Nichole Thompson with wooden flowers; Sabra Beatty with Village Salsa and Sweets; Anne Hunter and Everything Shiny Creations; Hayley Schlemer with jewelry; Kathi Beyer with Riverwind Farms Alpacas; the Historic Elsah Foundation; Lori Hoffman with jewelry, painting and photography; Elyse Kasparian with local historic landmark paintings; Marty McKay with photography, puzzles and paintings; Rosa Renner with photography and gifts; Vicki Roberts with Chris Robert’s watercolor paintings; Pat Syano with charcoal paintings and notecards; Dawn Oates with Paparazzi; Samuel Odhiambo Photography; Shawn Schmidt with My Hatz; Art by Rozann; Burt Vandermark with animal portraits; Carolyn Schlueter with photography and watercolor; Phoenix Novak with Elsah Folk Art by Phoenix; Author Donna Kennedy; Ellen Connoyer Case with artwork on canvas; La Donna Sanson with pine needle baskets; and Elizabeth Moreland Kern with oil paintings.

TreeHouse Wildlife Center will have a display of resident animals in the lower level of the Civic Center/Schoolhouse, 51 Mill St.

Festival goers can also enjoy walks through the Elsah United Methodist Church, where there will be a quilt display and music from Rivers of Life Clergy Band from 1 to 3 p.m.

Enjoy live music by Dusty James & Abalone Pearl from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Gazebo at the Green Tree Inn. Jay Sabo will perform at the Gazebo from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Take a self-guided tour of the Wetlands Trail and Pollinator Garden during the festival. Free pamphlets are available highlighting the explorations.

The QEM Fire Department will also be on hand with the department mascot and tours of the fire truck will be available.

