EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville Moose Lodge will host "Trivia Through the Decades," a themed trivia night, on April 25, 2025, featuring questions spanning from the 1920s to the present day. The event is designed to engage participants in a fun and educational atmosphere while raising funds for the 1820 Col. Benjamin Stephenson House, a historic landmark in the region.

Doors at the Moose Lodge, located at 7371 Marine Road, will open at 6 p.m., with trivia play commencing at 7 p.m. for the April 25 event. Teams of up to eight players can register for $200 per table or $25 per individual. Space is limited, and organizers encourage early registration, as the event is expected to sell out quickly. Teams that register and pay by April 18 will receive free Mulligans, which allow participants to skip a question they do not know.

Roxann Raisner of the 1820 Col. Benjamin Stephenson House noted that the event is not only a trivia competition but also a fundraiser to support educational programming at the historic site. She visited Our Daily Show! with C.J. Nasello recently.

"We want the public to have a good experience," Raisner said. "We try to make it interesting and fun and make it relatable to people."

Participants are encouraged, but not required, to come dressed in costumes from their favorite decade, with a nod to the 1980s MTV theme this year. Trivia questions will cover a wide range of multi-generational topics, separate from the event's decor theme.

The evening will also feature cash prizes for the first- and second-place teams, as well as a costume contest, a silent auction, and a 50/50 raffle. Attendees will be provided with free beer, soda, and water while supplies last, although outside beverages are not permitted. Participants are welcome to bring food to enjoy during the event.

The 1820 Col. Benjamin Stephenson House, one of the oldest and best-preserved homes in the state, serves as a local museum that offers tours and demonstrations of regional history. It is listed on the National Registry and plays an important role in educating the community about Edwardsville's past.

