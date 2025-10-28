Laura Ann Hollingsworth and Jonathan Patrick Walker,Laura Ann Hollingsworth and Jonathan Patrick Walker announced their engagement on October 4, 2025, following a proposal at the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station.

Hollingsworth is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Hollingsworth of Wood River, Illinois, and Walker is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Allen Walker of Godfrey, Illinois.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Hollingsworth works as a kindergarten special education teacher for the Bethalto School District. Walker is employed as a service advisor at Midwest Motorsports in Hartford, Illinois.

Walker’s only son is currently serving in the Marine Corps and is stationed in Okinawa, Japan, as military police.

The couple plans to marry on March 14, 2026, at First Assembly of God in East Alton.

More like this:

Collinsville Police Charge Two With Unlawful Weapon Possession
Oct 4, 2025
Tragic Fire Destroys Velasquez Family Home
Oct 19, 2025
Staff And Students Shine At East St. Louis Gordon Bush Alternative Center
Oct 17, 2025
Edwardsville High Orchestra, Choir and Band Members Selected For ILMEA All-District Event
Today
Carlinville Area Hospital & Clinics to host Community Blood Drive with ImpactLife Monday, October 13
Oct 1, 2025

 