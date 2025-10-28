Laura Ann Hollingsworth and Jonathan Patrick Walker announced their engagement on October 4, 2025, following a proposal at the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station.

Hollingsworth is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Hollingsworth of Wood River, Illinois, and Walker is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Allen Walker of Godfrey, Illinois.

Article continues after sponsor message

Hollingsworth works as a kindergarten special education teacher for the Bethalto School District. Walker is employed as a service advisor at Midwest Motorsports in Hartford, Illinois.

Walker’s only son is currently serving in the Marine Corps and is stationed in Okinawa, Japan, as military police.

The couple plans to marry on March 14, 2026, at First Assembly of God in East Alton.

More like this: