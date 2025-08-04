ALTON — The Puddle of Mudd concert at the Alton Amphitheater drew an estimated 1,200 attendees on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, marking a successful event for organizers and fans alike.

Dan Herkert, chair of the Alton Amphitheater Commission, said the turnout exceeded expectations. He also added that weather conditions were "great" for the concert.

“The weather break was a huge boost and the crowd brought a lot of energy to the venue,” Herkert said. He noted that Puddle of Mudd has “diehard fans,” which contributed to the vibrant atmosphere.

Wes Scantlin, lead singer of Puddle of Mudd, praised the venue and the audience. According to Herkert, Scantlin said, “This is the best amphitheater we’ve ever played,” and he complimented the venue, the crowd, and the efforts made to put on the show.

Looking ahead, the amphitheater will host a free Food Truck Fest event on Aug. 23, 2025. Organizers are finalizing the list of participating vendors, aiming for 20 to 22 trucks, with 17 currently confirmed.

Following that, the Jazz and Wine Fest is scheduled for Aug. 30, with tickets already on sale. The Alton Expo will take place from Sept. 4 to 7. Herkert described these three events as the amphitheater’s busiest stretch into September.

