ALTON - The Encounter Youth Choir begins its 45th season with two performances on Easter Sunday. A ministry of the Main Street United Methodist Church in Alton, Encounter will perform "At the Cross (Love Ran Red)" by Bradley Knight in more than a dozen shows in the Riverbend area this spring and summer. The first two events are on Sunday April 16 at 4:30pm and 7:00pm at Main Street UMC at 1400 Main Street in Alton.

The season began in January with a mixer for returning and potential members, and the following week continued with the introduction of the musical and the first rehearsal. The group practices each Sunday evening through Palm Sunday, then holds an all-day rehearsal on Good Friday. In addition to rehearsals each week, there is group worship time or small group Scripture study, and a dinner prepared by parents.

Encounter is made up of 85 high school students from six area schools representing nearly 30 Riverbend area churches. It also has 16 adult Sponsors who do much of the behind the scenes work from fundraising, leading small group scripture study, running sound, driving students, and more. Its mission is to spread the word of Jesus through music, service, fellowship and participation in the life of the church.

In 1972, the choir director of Main Street UMC in Alton started a small choir made up of eleven youth from the church. They called themselves “Love Eleven.” The following year the membership grew to 36. That year, they prepared a musical entitled “The Encounter”, which ultimately became the official name for the group. The Methodist Annual Conference invited the group to perform that year. A Navy captain heard them sing at the conference and extended them an invitation to sing at the naval base in Orlando, Florida. Suddenly, the group was on its way to Florida, where they sang at the base before an audience of 1500 service men and women. As part of the tour, they performed at several churches along the route and in the Orlando area. As a result of this experience, Encounter has incorporated a week-long service and performance tour towards the end of every season. Some of the past tour destinations have been Washington DC, Wisconsin Dells, Chicago, IL, Estes Park, CO, Panama City Beach, FL, and Gatlinburg, TN. This summer, the group will visit St. Simon Island, GA.

All Encounter performances at area churches are open to the public with a free will offering taken up during the show, otherwise there is no charge to attend. This summer the group will also walk in the Memorial Day Parade in Upper Alton, sing at the Relay for Life Riverbend, and for the first time sing at Chautauqua as part of a Summer Concert Series.

For more information, visit www.encounteryouthchoir.org or follow the group on Facebook. You can call the Main Street United Methodist Church in Alton for more information at 618-462-2495.

Encounter 2017 – Performance Schedule

Easter Sunday April 16 – 4:30 and 7:00pm - Main Street UMC

Sun. April 23 – Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church – Alton – 6pm

Sun. May 7 – Highland Hope UMC – 6pm

Sun. May 21 – Abundant Life Church – Alton – 6pm

Mon. May 29 – Walk in Memorial Day Parade – Alton

Sat. June 3 – Relay for Life Riverbend – EA/WR High School - evening

Sun. June 4 – Westminster Presbyterian Church – Godfrey – 6pm

Thurs. June 8 – Chautauqua – (for residents)

Sun. June 11 – First Presbyterian Church – Alton – 6pm

Sun. June 25 – St. Paul Catholic Church – Highland – 6pm

Sun. July 9 – Jerseyville UMC – 6pm

Sun. July 16 – St. Ambrose Catholic Church – Godfrey – 6pm

Sun. July 23 – The Bridge – Alton – 6pm

Sun. Aug 6 – Final Performances – 4:30 and 7:00pm – Main Street UMC