ALTON - The Encounter Youth Choir begins its 47th season with two worship performances on Easter Sunday. A ministry of the Main Street United Methodist Church in Alton, Illinois, Encounter will perform “The Great I Am” in appearances in the Riverbend area this spring and summer. The first two events are on Sunday April 21 at 4:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at Main Street UMC at 1400 Main Street in Alton.

Choir Music DIrector Eddie Hitchcock says: "The musical is a compilation of different pieces that I feel reflect both the glory and power of God alongside of the brokenness of humanity," My main idea was to capture this dichotomy of how could the one who created the heavens and the earth care about us and all of the things we struggle with.”