Encounter Begins 47th Season With Two Easter Sunday Worship Performances
ALTON - The Encounter Youth Choir begins its 47th season with two worship performances on Easter Sunday. A ministry of the Main Street United Methodist Church in Alton, Illinois, Encounter will perform “The Great I Am” in appearances in the Riverbend area this spring and summer. The first two events are on Sunday April 21 at 4:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at Main Street UMC at 1400 Main Street in Alton.
Choir Music DIrector Eddie Hitchcock says: "The musical is a compilation of different pieces that I feel reflect both the glory and power of God alongside of the brokenness of humanity," My main idea was to capture this dichotomy of how could the one who created the heavens and the earth care about us and all of the things we struggle with.”
Encounter Head Sponsor Devon Neal added: "It is such a blessing to be a part of this ministry that works to build up our students on the foundation of God's unconditional love and to learn to turn away from the negative messages the world often tries to send. We invite you to be a part of this blessing this season."
Sun. April 28– Abundant Life Church – Alton – 6:30pm (NOTE LATER TIME)
Sun. May 19– Faith Fellowship Church - Godfrey – 6pm
Mon. May 27 – Walk in Memorial Day Parade – Alton
Sun. June 2 – St. Ambrose Catholic Church - Godfrey – 6pm
Sun. June 9– Emmanuel Free Methodist Church – Alton - 7pm (NOTE LATER TIME) Fri. June 14 – Relay for Life Riverbend – Alton Amphitheater - evening
Sun. June 23– Collinsville First United Methodist – 6pm
Sun. June 30– Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church - Alton - 6pm
Thur. July 11– Chautauqua Pavilion (for residents) – 7:30pm
Sun. July 14– St. Paul United Methodist Church – East Alton – 6pm
Sun. July 21– The Bridge Church – Alton – 6pm
TOUR – July 26- Aug 3 – Panama City Beach, Florida
Sun. Aug 4 – Final Performances – 4:30 and 7:00pm – Main Street UMC
