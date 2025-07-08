



EDWARDSVILLE – Job interviews, employment opportunities, a plethora of services, free clothing, door prizes and more will be available to former service personnel at the St. Louis Metro Veterans Resource and Job Fair from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 14 at the John F. Kennedy Community Center, 315 Howdershell Road in Florissant, Mo.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Veterans Upward Bound (VUB) is co-hosting the fair with the City of Florissant and The Kaufman Fund.

“The Resource and Job Fair allows veterans to highlight the amazing skills and talents they have from serving their country,” said VUB Outreach Coordinator Bill Schnarr, a U.S. Army veteran. “The partnership between SIUE Veterans Upward Bound, The Kaufman Fund, and the City of Florissant is an amazing opportunity that allows veterans to seek resources and careers that will help improve their lives outside of the military. Veterans have so much to offer and can still serve their country.” Schnarr, who was wounded, served from 2000-13.

Vendors from area veteran service organizations, and community agencies and businesses with programs to support military personnel will take part in the resource and job fair. More than 40 vendors are expected to participate, according to Schnarr.

“This will mark the third time for this Veterans Resource and Job Fair,” said VUB Director Jim Robbins, a U.S. Air Force veteran from 1971-75. “Last year’s fair was a huge success. I’m excited that the sponsors are committed to making it an annual event. We can never do too much for our veterans.”

For more information or to sign up as a vendor by Friday, July 18, contact Schnarr at wschnar@siue.edu.

Veterans Upward Bound assists with the pursuit of vocational/technical, associate and bachelor’s degrees. Its mission is to provide supportive services to military veterans and members of the National Guard and Reserve to enable them to enter or re-enter a vocational/technical school or a two- or four-year college. Veterans Upward Bound is a program at the SIUE East St. Louis Campus. It is funded by a grant from the United States Department of Education.

