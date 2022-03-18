Pere Marquette State Park is accepting applications for the position of conservation worker.GRAFTON – Pere Marquette State Park has several employment opportunities available for people who would like to help facilitate recreational opportunities in the state park system.

Pere Marquette State Park is accepting applications for the position of conservation worker. These positions have principle responsibilities of assisting in park maintenance tasks, such as grass mowing, trail maintenance, and pavilion cleaning.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

These positions are for a six-month term beginning May 1. Candidates should be at least 16 years old, have a valid driver’s license, and be available to work weekends. The application period concludes on April 15.

Interested parties may contact the site at 618-786-3323 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

More like this:

Illinois Spring Trout Season Opens April 5 At 58 Locations Statewide
Mar 12, 2025
More Than $99,600 Awarded For Student Field Trips To State Parks, Natural Areas
Mar 16, 2025
IDNR Seeking Campground Hosts for 2025 Camping Season
Feb 24, 2025
Summer Fun In Southwest Illinois Features Festivals, Events, and More
Mar 24, 2025
IDNR Adjusting Metro East Trout-Stocking Plan For Opening Weekend
Yesterday

 