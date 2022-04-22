JERSEYVILLE — Jersey/Calhoun Employment and Training are hosting an open house and ribbon cutting next month in celebration of their office’s new location.

The new location at 120 West Pearl Street in Jerseyville will serve job seekers and businesses in Jersey and Calhoun counties

“We are excited about our new office and look forward to working with people on the tools and skills they need to prepare or move up in the world of work,” Jersey County Career Services Coordinator Carolyn Taviner said.

To celebrate the new location the open house will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3.

“The community is invited to come tour our new office and get more information on the services we offer,” Taviner said.

Staff assists the public on job search activities, resume writing and exploring education and training options. Businesses can receive assistance with employee recruitment, training, upskilling and retention.

State, county and municipal and other officials — State Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer, Jersey County Board Chairman Don Little, Jerseyville Mayor Billy Russel and Local Workforce Board Chairman Paul Wellhausen — will cut the ribbon and 3 p.m. to officially open the office to the public.

During the event, door prizes will be available to attendees. Jersey/Calhoun area businesses that leave a business card or promotional material will be put in a drawing for free social media promotion, through the Madison County Employment and Training Social Media Network.

“We look forward to seeing everyone at the Open House,” Taviner said.

