EDWARDSVILLE – In July 2025, Revity Credit Union came together to raise $1,545 for the Glen-Ed Pantry through the Revity Threads of Kindness Program.

This program, funded by employees, allows Revity Credit Union staff to embody the credit union's philosophy of people helping people.

By contributing a monthly monetary donation to a local organization, employees can enjoy wearing jeans and tennis shoes on Fridays and Saturdays throughout that month.

In 2025, Revity Credit Union is committed to impactful giving and community support, weaving kindness into the fabric of our daily lives and ensuring that every jeans day makes a difference.

The Glen-Ed Pantry was nominated as the recipient of our July Threads of Kindness donation, receiving $1,545.

The Glen-Ed Pantry was not only the recipient of the jeans donation but also benefited from a food drive organized by Revity’s Edwardsville branch.

In collaboration with the Ed-Glen Chamber of Commerce, Revity hosted a "Business After 4" event to honor the community efforts supporting Glen-Ed Pantry.

Chamber members made additional contributions through donations and a 50/50 raffle, which raised an extra $127.

The Glen-Ed Pantry, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is dedicated to providing food and services to residents of the Edwardsville School District #7. Their service area includes Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Hamel, Worden, Midway, Moro, Dorsey, and Prairietown. For more information on the Glen-Ed Pantry, visit glenedpantry.org. To learn more about Revity Credit Union, visit RevityCU.com

