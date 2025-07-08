ST. CLAIR COUNTY — The Illinois State Police announced the results of a month-long Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement operation targeting underage alcohol sales in St. Clair County. Conducted in June 2025, the surveillance aimed to identify businesses selling alcoholic beverages to minors and enforce underage drinking laws to reduce impaired driving incidents.

Illinois State Police Zone 6 Commander Jamie Brunnworth revealed that 13 establishments were found to have sold alcohol to individuals under the age of 21. Employees cited for unlawful delivery of alcoholic liquor to a minor, a Class A misdemeanor, included Autumn M. Marish, 28, of Mascoutah at Scooter’s; Octaviano Jeronimo Mariscal, 27, of New Baden at Camino Real Mexican Cuisine; and Margarete A. Hund, 64, of Mascoutah at The Vault.

Other employees cited were Jameel D. Johnson, 22, of East St. Louis at Green Mount Moto Mart; Margarita Reyes, 32, of Columbia at Zapata’s Mexican Restaurant; Tamaziah Hood, 18, of Alorton at Crafty Crab; Vinay Satyamsetti, 26, of St. Louis at Sav-On Liquor and Wine; Raymond Rhodes, 25, of Marrisa at Denny Rays; Michael Denbow, 73, of Belleville at Jackpots New Athens; Louis Cobix, 37, of New Athens at Machete Mexican Cuisine & Bar; Balvinder Singh, 34, of New Athens at Kwik E Mart; Willard Boydte, 71, of Freeburg at Smitties Drinks; and Jose Sanchez, 26, of Centralia at Tequila Mexican Restaurant.

The Illinois State Police emphasized that all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law and commended establishments and employees who comply with laws prohibiting alcohol sales to minors.

The enforcement project was funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.

