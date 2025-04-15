FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - A family is seeking community support after a car accident on March 17, 2025, resulted in the deaths of Ashley Koehler and her 10-year-old son, Jacob, and left her 3-year-old daughter, Gracie, critically injured.

In response to the tragedy, friends and family organized the Emmerich Family Benefit fundraiser, scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, May 4, 2025, at St. Clair Bowl, located at 5950 Old Collinsville Road in Fairview Heights, Illinois.

The event will include a silent auction and a ball raffle, with all proceeds going to support Koehler’s four children.

Article continues after sponsor message

The benefit features a 9-Pin No Tap Tournament and costs $25 per participant.

Those interested in attending or reserving a spot can contact Kim at (618) 972-4713.

“All proceeds from the benefit go toward all four children who were left behind after this tragedy,” organizers said.

More like this: