EDWARDSVILLE – Seniors Emma Henderson and Anna Henderson (Battle Ground, Ind.) from softball has received Prairie Farms Cougar of the Week Honors after their performances against UT Martin.

In a groundbreaking first for SIUE's Prairie Farms Cougar of the Week program, not one but two student-athletes have been selected as Cougar of the Week. Twin sisters Emma and Anna Henderson powered the Cougars Softball team to a double header sweep over UT-Martin this past Sunday.

Emma had the ball in game 1, hurling a complete-game shutout, allowing only three hits on the day. In game 2, Emma had the walk-off single in an 11-inning thriller.

Anna also proved to be a difference maker on the weekend. In addition to being behind the plate catching Emma's complete game shutout in game 1, she also brought her bat to the Senior Day party. In game 1, Anna ripped a go-ahead RBI single. In game 2, she smashed the game-tying home run in the 5th inning. The double header sweep secured the Cougars highest Ohio Valley Conference regular season win total since 2015.



The Prairie Farms Cougar of the Week Honors an SIUE student-athlete who demonstrated excellence in competition.

