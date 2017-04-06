Emily Struble tosses no-hitter against Pleasant Hill in 15-0 win Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. JACKSONVILLE – Pitcher Emily Struble tossed a no-hit game in a 15-0 five-inning Carrollton rout over Pleasant Hill on Tuesday in Jacksonville. Struble also fanned nine Pleasant Hill batters. The Hawks had eight hits on the day with Cameryn Varble, Claire Williams, Grace Sturgeon and Carley Pyatt all ripping doubles. Williams and Kennedy Boyle both tallid two hits and two RBIs. Article continues after sponsor message The 3-2 Hawks play at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Pleasant Hill. Friday and Saturday, the Hawks play in the Beardstown Tourney, then host Southwestern at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 13. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending