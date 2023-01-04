MADISON COUNTY - On behalf of the Circuit Judges of the Third Judicial Circuit, Chief Judge Stephen A. Stobbs announced that Emily Johnson Nielsen and Justin S. Zimmerman were elected to fill the Associate Judge vacancies in the Third Judicial Circuit.

These Associate Judge vacancies were created by the retirements of Associate Judges Philip B. Alfeld and Thomas W. Chapman.

Associate Judges are appointed by a majority vote of the Circuit Judges in each circuit as provided by Supreme Court Rule.

Chief Judge Stobbs stated, “The Circuit Court welcomes these two accomplished attorneys to the bench, and stands ready to support them as they begin serving the citizens of Madison and Bond Counties.”

Emily Johnson Nielsen has been practicing law for 17 years. She is currently employed by the Madison County State’s Attorney, Thomas Haine, as the Chief of the Civil Division.

Ms. Nielsen received her undergraduate degree in 2002 from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, and her Juris Doctor from Southern Illinois University School of Law in 2005.

She was in private practice until assuming the position with the State’s Attorney’s office.

Justin Zimmerman has been practicing law for 10 years.

He is currently with the firm of Lewis Brisbois Bisgard & Smith.

Mr. Zimmerman received his undergraduate degree in 2009 from Maryville University in St. Louis, Missouri, and his Juris Doctor from the University of Illinois School of Law in 2012.

