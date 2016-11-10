EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE Athletics has joined with Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc., to take time each week to honor a Cougar student-athlete who excels both in competition and in the classroom.

This week's honoree is women's soccer player Emily Grahl. A junior from Washington, Missouri, Grahl is pursuing degrees in exercise science and biological sciences with a minor in chemistry. She holds a grade point average of 3.875.

Grahl, a second team All-Ohio Valley Conference honoree, provided the assist in SIUE's 1-0 win over Eastern Kentucky that capture the program's second OVC Tournament title this past weekend.

For the season, Grahl has three goals with six assists, which is tied for the team lead. She has taken 33 shots during the 2016 season, 20 of which were on goal.

Grahl and the Cougars play in the first round of the NCAA Division I Tournament Friday night at 6 CT at Notre Dame.