EAST PEORIA - An Emily Baalman RBI single sent Hardin-Calhoun to Saturday's IHSA Class 1A softball championship game with a 2-1 win in 12 innings over Princeville at East Peoria's East Side Centre Friday morning. Calhoun pitcher Grace Baalman and the 31-8 Warriors will meet the winner of the Goreville-Heyworth semifinal game at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. A win would give Calhoun their third straight state championship.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.