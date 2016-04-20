HARTFORD - Mary Beth Beam was one among more than 100 outstanding educators in the St. Louis Area awarded the Emerson Excellence in Teaching Award.

Beam teaches fourth grade at Hartford Elementary School. She has been an educator for more than 25 years. She was nominated for the award by Wood River-Hartford School District Superintendent Patrick Anderson.

Anderson described Beam is the first to advocate any district initiatives assisting student success. He said Beam goes "above and beyond" for the ensured achievements of her students.

"Wood River-Hartford School District honored Mrs. Mary Beth Beam this year, Anderson said in an email. "Mrs. Beam is a fourth-grade teacher at Hartford Elementary. Mrs. Beam has been teaching for over 25 years and has been an amazing teacher, mentor, and advocate for all students. Her commitment to her students and staff have made her a phenomenal asset to the district."

Communication with parents regarding her students was also a fundamental reason Beam was nominated for the award, Anderson said. He added she pays attention to the specific ways her students are able to learn, and teach accordingly.

Along with the award, Beam was given a Tiffany and Co. crystal apple to honor her excellence and commitment in the field of education.

Nominees for the award, which is sponsored by Emerson Electric, must be exceptional educators teaching at any district in the St. Louis metropolitan area, including, Franklin County, Jefferson County, St. Charles County, St. Louis City and St. Louis County in Missouri, and Jersey County, Madison County, Monroe County and St. Clair County.

