Ashley Daniels, physical education teacher at Annettee Officer Elementary School in East St. Louis.

EAST ST. LOUIS - East St. Louis School District 189 has announced that Ashley Daniels, a physical education teacher at Annette Officer Elementary School, has been recognized as one of Emerson’s 2024 Excellence in Teaching Award honorees. This recognition highlights her commitment to education and her efforts to support students.

The Emerson Award is part of a program designed to celebrate exceptional educators who demonstrate outstanding teaching practices and a dedication to student development. Daniels’ recognition comes as part of an ongoing initiative to acknowledge the hard work and impact of teachers in the community.

Daniels has been noted for her ability to go above and beyond in her role, contributing to the overall well-being and growth of her students.

The East St. Louis School District expressed pride in her achievements, emphasizing her exemplary service in the field of education.

The announcement of the award is a reminder of the importance of recognizing educators who inspire and motivate their students, fostering a positive learning environment.

