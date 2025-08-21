GODFREY — Illinois American Water crews began emergency repairs Thursday morning, Aug. 21, 2025, on Tomahawk Lane in Godfrey, prompting a boil water order for residents in the affected area.

The repairs, related to fire hydrant maintenance, started at 8:30 a.m. and are expected to last approximately five to six hours. During this time, residents may experience service interruptions or low water pressure, according to Illinois American Water.

Officials advised that water used for drinking or cooking should be boiled for five minutes before use. However, water remains safe for bathing, washing, and other common activities.

Article continues after sponsor message

Landlords with water service accounts were urged to notify their tenants about the boil order promptly.

Illinois American Water emphasized safety precautions, asking residents not to approach crews during the repair work. The utility will notify residents when the boil water order is lifted.

For more information and to view a map of the affected area, residents can visit IllinoisAmericanWater.com and click on the “Alerts” section.

The company apologized for any inconvenience and thanked customers for their patience.

More like this: