GLEN CARBON — A two-vehicle accident occurred on the northbound lanes of Illinois Route 159 at Illinois Highway 270 on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. The incident took place around 7 p.m.

The Glen Carbon Police Department on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, said there were no serious injuries reported in the crash and both vehicles did sustain damage.

Emergency responders from the Glen Carbon Fire Department and Police Department were called to the Route 159 scene. According to reports, law enforcement has noted that a traffic light in the area is not functioning and has requested additional units for traffic control.

Authorities are advising motorists to avoid the area while they manage the situation.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation, and further updates will be provided as information becomes available.