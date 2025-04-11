MARYVILLE - A single-vehicle rollover crash occurred on Illinois Route 159 in Maryville at around 7 a.m. on Friday, April 11, 2025.

Emergency responders from the Maryville Police and Fire departments arrived at the scene shortly after the incident. According to Maryville Fire Chief Doug Dankenbring, the patient involved in the crash was transported to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis as a precaution due to the nature of the rollover.

At this time, officials have stated they are unaware of any severe injuries resulting from the crash.

Further details about the circumstances surrounding the incident have not been released.

