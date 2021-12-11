EDWARDSVILLE - Emergency management personnel from both sides of the river and beyond were called to the Amazon warehouse where what the National Weather Service has described what from the damage appears to be a tornado struck the building and caused a partial collapse. There are reports that 50 to 100 remain in the building.

Rescue personnel led by the Edwardsville Fire Department then other first responders from Illinois, Missouri and beyond converged on the scene at Amazon. As of 1 a.m. Saturday, there are no official reports of casualties at the Amazon scene, although there are reports the Madison County Coroner’s Office is on location.

Edwardsville Police Chief Mike Fillback issued this statement about the Amazon warehouse collapse:

“At approximately 8:33 p.m. on December 10, 2021, a severe weather event occurred on the west end of Edwardsville resulting in the Amazon warehouse located at 3077 Gateway Commerce Center Drive South, Edwardsville, Illinois, suffering a partial building collapse. The Edwardsville Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene along with departments from surrounding agencies. A search and rescue operation was commenced and ongoing at this time.”

The Amazon partial building collapse caught the attention of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker. He issued the following statements on Twitter:

“My prayers are with the people of Edwardsville.”

“I’ve reached out to the mayor to provide any needed state resources,” Pritzer said.

“Our Illinois State Police and Illinois Emergency Management Agency are both coordinating closely with local officials, and I will continue to monitor the situation.”

DRONE VIDEO:

