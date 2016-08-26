An IDOT aircraft made an emergency landing in a field located in rural Hardin County near Illinois Route 1, Thursday August 26th at 10:49 am. The pilot and passenger were transported to a local area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The craft was piloted by an unnamed male age 59 along with a male passenger age 69.

FAA authorities have been notified. The incident is an open and ongoing investigation. No further information is being released at this time.