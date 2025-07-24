EAST ALTON — Emergency responders from the East Alton Fire Department and East Alton Police Department responded Thursday afternoon, July 24, 2025, to the intersection of West St. Louis Avenue and Niagara Street following a traffic accident involving a truck and a Jeep.

Article continues after sponsor message

Upon arrival, first responders found a truck in the intersection and a Jeep a short distance down the road, both vehicles showing signs of damage.

East Alton police assisted with traffic control due to the intersection being busy.

Survival Flight ambulance also responded to the incident and transported one to a local hospital. The East Alton Police Department is currently investigating the cause of the crash.

More like this: