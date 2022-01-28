STAUNTON - Madison Communications is honored to continue assisting the local communities by participating in the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program that launched on January 1, 2022.

Madison Communications is a local company that understands the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the need for internet services, while reducing income for many families. Their priority is to provide pathways of affordable internet services to connect eligible households to jobs, virtual classrooms, healthcare services, and much more.

Emergency Broadband Benefit recipients fully enrolled as of Dec. 31, 2021 will automatically receive their current monthly benefit until March 1, 2022. You can learn more on the program transition and steps you may need to take to stay enrolled after March 1st by visiting fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit.

The ACP Program will offer qualified low-income consumers:

A discount up to $30 per month on broadband internet services and associated equipment rentals

A one-time discount up to $100 for a laptop, tablet, or desktop computer (with a co-payment of more than $10, but less than $50) by visiting participating program retailers.

Please note that although Madison Communications is participating in the Broadband Discount Program, we will not be participating in the one-time device discount because we are not a retail business that sells these items.

Household Eligibility: *For One or More Members*

Has an income that is at or below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines.

Participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid, Federal

Public Housing Assistance, SSI, WIC, or Lifeline.

Participates in Tribal specific programs, such as Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance, Tribal TANF, or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations.

Is approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through USDA Community Eligibility Provision in the 2019-2020, 2020-2021, or 2021-2022 school year.

Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year.

Meets the eligibility criteria for participating provider’s existing low-income program.

If you have any questions please visit https://www.fcc.gov/acp or feel free to reach out to a Customer Care Specialist at (800)-422-4848.

Madison Communications is a fully integrated service provider of high-speed Internet access, digital phone, HD entertainment programming, and other IP solutions to residential and business customers in Southwestern Illinois.

