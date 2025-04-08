EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) Chancellor James T. Minor addressed the evolving landscape of higher education in statements released on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, emphasizing the need for academic program assessments to align with industry demands and student interests.

Minor outlined the importance of program reviews in ensuring financial sustainability and maintaining a high-quality academic experience.

In addressing the financial narrative surrounding academic changes, Minor clarified that SIUE is not facing a financial crisis.

"At the beginning of the fiscal year, we adopted a budget that included a planned $10M structural deficit," he said. "This could have been easily resolved by quietly announcing a 2% budget cut and maintaining the status quo. Instead, we decided to manage more aggressively with the intent of introducing changes to our budgeting processes, executing a more dynamic enrollment management plan, and addressing efficiencies in our operations.

"We have already closed the gap by $3M, and we are working to begin FY26 in an even stronger position. The University has a strong cash position, stable reserves and ambition to grow. SIUE remains the number one producer of bachelor’s degrees in metro St. Louis and in the Metro East with an economic impact of $1.3B."

The Chancellor also pointed to the recent opening of The Wedge Innovation Center in Alton as a key development aimed at enhancing the region's digital economy. He remarked that the center will foster collaboration among entrepreneurs, researchers, and professionals, providing a space for innovation and learning.

In his comments, Minor said that the elimination of academic programs is often misconstrued as a sign of financial distress. He argued that while this may be true in some cases, it does not universally apply.

"The point is not to debate what should or should not be a part of the university curriculum," he wrote. "Instead, it is important to normalize the evolution of academic programs."

Minor highlighted that many majors, such as Cybersecurity and Data Science, did not exist when many adults attended college, underscoring the need for institutions to adapt to changing economic and social environments.

He noted that SIUE underwent a comprehensive review of its academic offerings a decade ago, which ultimately resulted in no changes at that time. However, since then, the university has introduced new programs in Cybersecurity Engineering, Forensic Sciences, and other fields to better meet the needs of students and the workforce.

Minor concluded by urging university leaders to embrace modernization and efficiency in operations, cautioning against the tendency to interpret program changes solely as financial issues.

"The biggest threat to institutions like SIUE is the inability to change in response to the trade winds that we can see heading our way," he wrote.

"The majority of university leaders, especially those without billion-dollar endowments, must make choices while maintaining fidelity to their mission, but with an eye toward the future," Minor said.

"The changes that we are making are designed to ensure that the next generation of Cougars has access to a high-quality, affordable college degree that transforms their lives."

