EAST ALTON – This holiday season, the United Way of Greater St. Louis Community Christmas program invites residents to come together, donate, and spread hope to neighbors in need.

Community Christmas kicks off this month collecting money, necessary household items, gifts for children of all ages, non-perishable food and much more through early December.

Residents can visit more than 100 boxes placed at participating businesses, churches, schools and organizations throughout the Greater Alton area to donate. A list of participating locations hosting a box is available at Helpingpeople.org/CommunityChristmas.

Additional items needed are blankets, personal care items, new coats, hats, gloves, scarves, socks, baby formula and diapers.

Monetary donations are also accepted and will be used to purchase items that are in short supply or have not been collected. Donations can be made online at Helpingpeople.org/CommunityChristmas or mailed to United Way at 707 Berkshire Blvd., Suite 270, East Alton, IL 62024, marked Attn: Community Christmas.

“The generosity we see from people through the Community Christmas program is remarkable and it is indicative of the selfless character of so many of our community members who want to ensure that their local neighbors have their needs met,” said Melissa Fanning, Vice President of Regions, Illinois Division for United Way of Greater St. Louis. “We look forward to our community’s continued commitment to uplifting and empowering our neighbors as we begin this special season of giving.”

All of the items collected will be distributed to the following agencies to help people in the community during the holiday season and beyond:

100 Black Men – Alton Branch

Beverly Farm

Boys and Girls Club of Alton

Brightpoint

Caritas family Solutions

Catholic Children’s Home

Centerstone

Crisis Food Center

Illinois Center for Autism

Madison County Urban League

Oasis Women’s Center

Operation Blessing

Riverbend Family Ministries

Riverbend Head Start & Family Services

Salvation Army

Sleep in Heavenly Peace

Village of Royal Lakes

YMCA of Southwestern Illinois

There are still donation boxes available for businesses and organizations to host. Those interested in requesting a box can call 618-258-9800.

