TROY - Emberlie Goins was the winner of the race, while Katie Fenton of Highland finished fifth as the Bulldogs edged the host Knights to win the girls race at the Triad Invitational cross country meet Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 1, 2025, at Triad High School.

The Bulldogs had 50 points to finish first, while the Knights were second at 60 points, in third place was Breese Mater Dei Catholic was third at 65 points, O'Fallon was fourth at 132 points, and rounding out the top five was Quincy Notre Dame Catholic at 174 points.

Civic Memorial was seventh with 199 points, East St. Louis was eighth wth 231 points, in ninth place was 266 points, edging Mascoutah, who was 10th with 268 points, Staunton placed 11th with 289 points, Marquette Catholic was 12th at 337 points, in 13th place was Breese Central at 362 points, 14th place went to Waterloo at 363 points, Lebanon was 15th at 385 points, Collinsville was 16th with 386 points, and Cahokia came in 17th with 519 points. Breese Mater Dei Catholic, East St. Louis, Granite City, Maryville Christian, Staunton, and Waterloo also had runners in the race, but didn't have enough to have a tea score.

Goins won the race with a time of 19:45.8, with Samantha Cook of Oakville, from south St. Louis County, was second at 20:46.0. Camryn Wheeler of Mater Dei was third at 21:11.6, teammate Emma Diekemper was fourth at 21:16.3, and Fenton rounded out the top five with a time of 2:18.7.

Sabrina Eccles led the Explorers with a time of 21:56.4, while Caroline Cardinal came in at 25:31.2, and Isabel Stabinsky was in at 27:06.3. Alyssa Sternau led the Maroons with a time of 23:23.0, while Lucy Seneczyn came in at 23L35,1, and Kylie Sanchez was home at 24:48.8. Olivia Wiley led the Eagles with a time of 22:03.6, while Taylor Brooks came in at 23:35.7, and Mya Walker's time was 23:45.6.

Jazmine Moncelli led the Comanches with a time of 28:11.5, while Arianna Suggs was in at 29:55.1, and Angelle Rogers had a time of 32:57.4. Ryelan Judiscak led the Kahoks with a time of 23:08.0, with Jaylah Harris was in at 24:52.2, and Esme Malo's time was 28:21.3. Damiya Hill led the Flyers, coming in at 21:33.2, Branae Brown was next at 23L12.8, and Shirloria Stewart was in at 23:50.9.

Charlee Schwaller led the Warriors with a time of 23:19.3, with Elizabeth Genis came in at 25:53.2, and Hadley Relleke had a time of 29:47.7. In addition to Fenton's time, Morgan Greenwald finished sixth for Highland at 21:18.8, and Brooklyn Giffhorn was eighth at 21:19.3, and Josie Kircher was ninth at 21:24.0. Mia Donald led the Lions with a time of 23:54.4, and Isabella Hill had a time of 27:28.1.

Abby Detering led the Indians with a time of 22:03.7, with River Pittman having a time of 24:07.6, and Peyton Hamilton was in at 24:08.1. Ari Fisher finished 10th for the Panthers with a time of 22:27.3, while Ella Andrews was in at 22:56.1, and Ava Zupac came in at 22:56.6. Carly Kolesa led Staunton with a time of 22:39.4, with Mallory Lucykow was in at 24:22.4, and Luxie Gerhardt had a time of 24:35.0

In addition to Goins' winning time, the Knights had Abigail James was 10th at 21:24.7, and Bradynn Carey had a time of 22:01.0.

