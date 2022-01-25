NEW YORK, NY (January 20, 2022) – Wednesday night marked the highly anticipated return of Elton John’s global Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. Fittingly resuming in one of America’s most famed music metropolises, New Orleans, Elton played to a roaring sold-out crowd.

The show kicked off with his iconic hit, “Bennie and the Jets” and followed by back-to-back classics such as “Tiny Dancer,” “Rocket Man,” “I’m Still Standing,” “Crocodile Rock” and more. Additionally, Elton performed his latest chart-topping hit “Cold Heart (PNAU REMIX)” from his 2021 studio album The Lockdown Sessions, which is currently peaking at #7 on Billboard’s Hot 100, #1 on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, as well as charting as the #1 single in the UK upon release.

Elton John will play 40+ arena dates in North America through April 2022 before embarking to Europe to kick off his stadium run and remaining arena dates. This summer, Elton will take his final bow in North America, playing in major stadiums in cities such as Vancouver, Toronto, East Rutherford, Chicago and more. The North American stadium run will kick off at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on July 15, 2022, before concluding with back-to-back performances at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on November 19 and 20, 2022 - commemorating his iconic performance at the historic venue in October 1975. 2023 kicks off with two shows in Auckland New Zealand on January 27 and 28, followed by soon-to-be-announced dates in Australia as well as arena dates across the continent of Europe before the epic 4-year tour formally concludes later that year. Please visit www.EltonJohn.com/Tours for more details on the previously announced dates.

Recently winning the 2021 iHeartRadio “Golden Icon” Award, the tour has also received top accolades including the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Award for “Tour Of The Year,” 2020 Pollstar “Major Tour of the Year” and the 2019 Billboard Music Award for the “Top Rock Tour.” The Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour kicked off to a sold-out crowd on September 8, 2018 and has since received rave reviews around the world. The critically acclaimed show takes the audience on a magical journey through his incredible 50-year career with never-before-seen-photos and videos, all set to the tune of some of Elton’s most beloved songs from his legendary catalog including, “Bennie and the Jets,” “Rocket Man,” “Tiny Dancer,” and “Philadelphia Freedom.”

FAREWELL YELLOW BRICK ROAD TOUR – SET LIST

1. Bennie And The Jets

2. Philadelphia Freedom

3. Border Song

4. Tiny Dancer

5. Have Mercy On The Criminal

6. Rocket Man

7. Take Me To The Pilot

8. Someone Saved My Life Tonight

9. Levon

10. Candle In The Wind (solo)

11. Funeral For A Friend/Love Lies Bleeding

12. Burn Down The Mission

13. Sad Songs (Say So Much)

14. Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me

15. The Bitch Is Back

16. I’m Still Standing

17. Crocodile Rock

18. Saturday’s Alright For Fighting

19. Cold Heart (solo)

20. Your Song

21. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

Wednesday, March 30, 2022 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

