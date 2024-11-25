ELSAH - A woman from Elsah is the subject of a Jersey County child battery case after allegedly battering a minor with a belt while another child was present.

Christina A. Smith, 41, of Elsah, was charged on Nov. 18, 2024 with aggravated domestic battery (a Class 2 felony) and endangering the life or health of a child (a Class A misdemeanor).

On Nov. 16, 2024, Smith allegedly struck a child under the age of 18 with a belt “several times, kicked him in the head with her feet, and struck him in the arms and back area multiple times,” according to descriptions of the charges.

A petition to deny Smith’s pretrial release states another child was present during the incident, leading to the involvement of the Department Children Family Services (DCFS).

“The defendant battered the child with the belt in such a manner to cause bruising to the arms and back in addition to kicking the child in the head,” the petition states.

“The defendant is also the mother to a seven-year-old that was present in the residence during the incident. The Department Children Family Services (DCFS) is currently involved and assisting with the safety of the children.”

Jersey County Sheriff’s Office records indicate Smith has since been granted pretrial release from custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

