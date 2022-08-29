ELSAH - The Village of Elsah Festival on Saturday drew a large crowd and showed why Elsah was voted the #1 Top Scenic Spot in Illinois by the Illinois Top 200 project. The festival had everything from live music, local vendors, food and drink, self-guided wetland trail tours, and historic tours of the village. People were captivated and satisfied with the effort of the businesses and volunteers for this special day.

Julie Connoyer owner of Peace Works, A Market With A Mission, of Elsah, and one of the organizers of the event, thought the Elsah Festival was a great success.

"It was a four-hour event, but we were very excited to add vitality and to get people in," she said after battling a flood one year and the COVID-19 Pandemic another. "All the businesses were open Saturday. We had an enormous turnout from vendors and those visiting. It was a wonderful day."

Connie Davis, Elsah tourism committee chair and co-owner of the Green Tree Inn with her husband Gary, said prior to the event it was a way to put Elsah on more people's radar and it did just that.

The festival hasn’t been held since 2018 due to flooding in 2019 and COVID the following two years, so that made this return even more special.

World music percussion artist Justin Young performed at the Riverview House at 1 Mill St., followed by Dusty James & Abalone Pearl from 3:15-5 p.m. Visitors heard music at the Gazebo at Green Tree Inn, on the lawn behind 15 Mill St. Singer/guitarist, Jay Sabo performed from 1-3 p.m., followed by classically-trained violinist Evan Ghislin from 3:30-5 p.m.

Local artisan and craft vendors were in the Farley Music Hall at 37 Mill St. and the Elsah School/Civic Center at 51 Mill St. Photography, painting, pottery, homemade crafts, soaps, and much more were available. Tree House Wildlife brought some of their resident animals to the Elsah School/Civic Center from 1-3 p.m. and the Historic Elsah Foundation will offer history and baked goods at the Farley Music Hall. There was a wide assortment of food and drinks available at the event at different locations.

All in all, Elsah made this four-hour festival one to remember, and many already look forward to next year.

For more information about Elsah, visit escapetoelsah.com.

