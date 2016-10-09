ALTON - Haylie Elmendorf and her husband and family run a food booth that has been with the St. Mary’s Oktoberfest since the various beginning in 2008.

The Elmendorf booth features loaded baked potatoes, corn on the cob, Mexican Street Corn and Giant Turkey Legs.

Haylie labeled their big baked potato as another one of their hits.

“The toppings are what make our potatoes delicious,” she said. “We have something for everybody at our booth.”

Haylie said she and her family love St. Mary’s Church and school are glad to help with the Oktoberfest.

“We work with our blood family and we are with our church family at Oktoberfest,” she said. “It is a fantastic weekend. It gives us a lot of satisfaction to give something back to the church and school. That is why we come back every year.”

Many come year after year just to get a potato at the Elmendorf stand.

“We get in a groove with making potatoes and the other food,” Haylie said. “Everybody has a job. We are a well-oiled machine.”

One of Haylie’s friends started the food booth tradition with a small corn on the cob tent and their idea somewhat grew from there, she said.

The turkey legs come from someone who specializes in carnival food and have to be special ordered, Haylie said.

“We look forward to Oktoberfest every year,” she said. “Next year will be our 10-year anniversary. We are looking forward to the 10-year celebration. We will be back as long as we can keep doing it."

