EAST ALTON/WOOD RIVER - Elliott Owens has an impressive background as a multisport student athlete.

For his accomplishments, Elliott Owens is a Colman’s Country Campers Student of the Month for East Alton-Wood River High School.

As a senior at East Alton-Wood River High School, Owens is a powerful influence on his fellow students and teammates. He has been involved in the Oiler hockey and football programs for the entirety of his high school career. He was recently named All Conference linebacker.

While it’s difficult to balance athletics and academics, Owens makes it look easy. He is involved in the National Honor Society, which requires a high GPA and several hours of community service.

He was one of the first EAWR students to engage in a dual credit program with SIUE. Last semester, Owens was involved in the SIUE engineering program, which he thoroughly enjoyed.

When he’s not busy with school or athletics, he spends time with his friends and plays guitar in his band. He also has a long list of extracurriculars and a part-time job.

“I joined a junior firefighter program at the Wood River Fire Department and I work at World Wide Technology Raceway,” Owens said. “[I plan to] continue my education until I enlist in the Air Force.”

His teachers and loved ones know he will succeed in whatever he puts his mind to.

Congratulations to Elliott for this recognition from East Alton-Wood River High School and Colman’s Country Campers!

