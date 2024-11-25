BETHALTO - Elliana Fiorino stays busy and works hard.

For her accomplishments, Elliana Fiorino is a DD Homes Network Student of the Month for Civic Memorial High School.

A senior at Civic Memorial, Fiorino has made a name for herself as a powerful leader. She currently serves as the president of the Drama Club, having previously been the vice president during her sophomore and junior years.

She most recently played M’Lynn Eatington in the school’s production of “Steel Magnolias.” She will reprise her role at the Illinois High School Theater Fest in January, where Civic Memorial was invited to perform. This prestigious state recognition speaks to Fiorino’s leadership.

She has participated in the chamber choir and varsity cheer team for the past four years and was recently recognized as the cheer team’s MVP. She serves as a “Freshmentor” to underclassmen and advocates for her fellow students as a member of the Student Council. She also participates in Media Club and Educators Rising.

Outside of school, Fiorino works with Weather Vane and Brittain’s Princess Parties. She also performs in community theater productions. In her limited free time, she loves journaling, painting, sewing and completing crafts of all kinds.



Fiorino has been recognized for her accomplishments at the high school level, and she already has big plans for after graduation.

“I was awarded the DAR Young Citizenship award my junior year. I made the Illinois All State choir my junior year,” Fiorino said. “I plan to go to Kansas State University to major in Family and Consumer Science Education with a minor in leadership studies.”

Congratulations to Elliana for this recognition by Civic Memorial High School and the DD Homes Network!

