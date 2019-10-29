CLASS 2A AT EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-25, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 15-10: In the Class 2A regional quarterfinal at EAWR Memorial Gym, Natalie Ellebracht had five points, six kills and two blocks, Abby Williams served up six points and two aces, Katie Hartsock had five points and nine assists, and both Emma Menke and Claire Spain had four kills each as Marquette advanced over the host Oilers.

Grace Nicholson and Peyton Zigrang had two kills each for the Explorers, while Rachel Heinz had two points and seven assists, Delaney Cain had five points, two aces and five assists, and Ellie Jacobs served up three points and an ace.

Marquette is now 20-12 and move on to the semifinals of the regional, going up against Columbia in the second semifinal tonight at 6:30 p.m. EAWR ends their season at 5-15.

