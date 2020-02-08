HARTFORD - Elle Mercurio-Cherrier’s horror film “Claimed” had it’s Illinois premier at the Lewis and Clark Historic Site in Hartford Saturday night.

The film is one of passion for Elle Mercurio-Cherrier, who wrote the film based on her own experience.

“Claimed is based off the true story of the Lost Colony led by John White,” said Mercurio-Cherrier.

The film, based in the 1500’s tells the story of a demonic coven overtaking a colony. Deeper inspiration was taken from Elle’s own struggles with heroin addiction, in recovery for nine years now, she has overcome obstacles and now became a writer and filmmaker.

“This film was created to raise awareness for the heroin and opioid epidemic. The writing was all based off of my own experiences, taking inspiration from the Lost Colony story. I wrote the script years ago before I brought it to life. The message behind it all is for these people struggling, losing themselves in a way, like you see in the film. People disappear suddenly, but in real life it’s heroin. That is why I created the hashtag Horror over Heroin,” said Mercurio-Cherrier.

#HorroroverHeroin has become a movement. The hashtag has served as a huge way to raise awareness for not only Claimed, but the important message behind it. To raise awareness for struggles of heroin addiction across the globe, inspire action, and offer support.

The message behind the film was also a draw for those who volunteered to help bring it to life. Many of the cast and crew were interested in taking part because of Elle’s story.

“I have had people close to me struggle with addiction. The awareness that this film is bringing to those struggles is what drew me to be a part of it. It is a very important message, and of course, it was a unique experience to get to be in a film,” said Elizabeth Baum who volunteered in the film alongside her daughter Destiny Buck.

There is still much ahead for Claimed, with its first release only taking place a couple months ago. It’s debut at Lewis and Clark Historical Site was a full-circle moment for everyone involved. The movie was all shot on the site, utilizing the cabins on the property and spaces within the museum.

There are big things coming for Claimed, Elle has been registering for film festivals across the globe.

“I’m so happy to have been accepted into the St. Louis International Film Festival taking place in October,” said Mercurio-Cherrier.

More showings of Claimed are on the way, with the next one taking place at Carbondale University on February 15th. For more information, keep up with Claimed on Facebook.

