Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is proposing a new approach to trade that prioritizes the well-being of American workers and farmers over the interests of multinational corporations.

“Under a Warren Administration, America trade policy will no longer be dictated by big corporations and their narrow interests,” Warren said. “I’ll shape U.S. trade to create and defend good American jobs, raise wages and farm income, combat climate change, lower drug prices, and raise living standards worldwide.”

Decades of bad trade deals have squeezed family farmers across the Midwest, and Trump’s haphazard tariffs have only made things worse. That’s why Elizabeth joined Senators Sherrod Brown, Tammy Baldwin, Dick Durbin, and Tammy Duckworth in supporting the updated USMCA trade agreement — because millions of working Americans and farmers are struggling under the Trump administration’s erratic approach to trade, and the updated deal represents progress for them.

As president, Elizabeth will ensure our trade deals are much better. She will not sign a trade deal that doesn’t prioritize climate action and she will use every tool available to transition the global economy to 100% clean energy. She will fight for trade agreements that reward American farmers for their hard work by negotiating for fair prices for goods, breaking up monopolies in grain trading and meat packing, and protecting domestic markets to create stability for America’s family farms. She will will impose Country of Origin Labeling rules to protect American producers and provide transparency to consumers.

Elizabeth will also establish a set of standards — such as core workers’ rights and environmental protections — that countries must meet as a precondition for any trade agreement with America. She will also expand representation at the negotiating table so rural communities, labor unions, and environmental groups have a voice in trade discussions.

When combined with Warren’s plans for universal child care, affordable housing, student debt cancellation and free public college, this proposal would transform economic opportunity and quality of life for millions of Americans and Illinoisians.

