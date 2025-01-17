EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Rotary Club has chosen to honor Edwardsville High School student Elizabeth Strahm with the Student of the Month Award for January. Elizabeth was nominated by Edwardsville High School science teacher, Mrs. Melissa Barnett.

Elizabeth is the daughter of Loren and Tara Strahm of Glen Carbon. Elizabeth is an AP scholar and a member of both the National Honor Society and Science National Honor Society. She also leads the HOSA Medical Occupations Club as President and is a HOSA state and international qualifier. Strahm also flourishes as a Spanish National Honor Society International Ambassador and serves as the Environmental Club Secretary. Additionally, she serves on the Superintendent’s Student Advisory Board to represent the student body and provide continuous feedback to district administration.

Outside of school, she works as a CNA at Meridian Village – Lutheran Senior Services and as a math tutor.

In her spare time, Strahm enjoys running (she is currently training for a half marathon), spending time with her sister, volunteering through her church, and sewing.

Strahm would like to attend the University of Alabama Birmingham to acquire a Bachelors in Chemistry and then pursue Physician Assistant School to work in pediatrics.

The Edwardsville Rotary Club recognizes a student each month, September through April. Each May, Edwardsville High School staff chooses one of the monthly winners to receive the $2,000 Edwardsville EHS Rotary Scholarship. The awards have been given since 1996 and the Edwardsville Rotary Club has given out over $36,500 in scholarships to date.

