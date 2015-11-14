Elizabeth McPherson has always been one of the Edwardsville swimmers could count on for her dedication in the pool and when not swimming, she usually had a book in her hand studying, so she could make top grades.

On Friday, those years of training and studying paid off, as she signed a national letter of intent to attend Illinois State University on a scholarship.

Elizabeth’s mother, Susan, and father, Tim, beamed with pride at their daughter’s accomplishment, truly a dream come true for not only her, but them.

“This is exciting,” Elizabeth told reporters at the signing. “I had e-mails from different schools, but I am glad I didn’t bypass Illinois State. I liked what their coach is doing and wanted to be with a good coach. Illinois State also has a good academic program in general.”

Edwardsville High School head coach Christian Rhotten said anytime he has an athlete come out of the program and swim in college is awesome.

"I swam in college and so did Coach Shaw and we both know how great it can be for keeping you on task," he said. "Swimming in college is really a special thing. I am so excited Elizabeth decided to swim in college. Elizabeth has been a leader not only in the pool for the other younger swimmers, but also in the classroom.”

“Kate (May) and Elizabeth (McPherson) are both terrific talents,” Coach Bob Rettle of the Edwardsville Breakers and Chuck Fruit Pool Director, said. “I am always proud of swimmers when they go on to college and swim there. They are like my own kids going on to college."

Elizabeth plans to major in either exercise science or biology and eventually do pre-med and athletic training as an academic concentration.

“I know one of my goals is to make the finals in the Missouri Valley Conference Meet and get an Olympic Trials cut in one of my backstroke events.”

She said it meant a lot to her to be the first official girls swim team in the new Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center.

When she looked over and saw such a large posse of Edwardsville High School swimmers in attendance she said they were her best friends and she had dreamed of this moment for a long time. She also looked over to again see her mother and father supporting her.

“I would not be here if it wasn’t for the support of my mom and dad,” she said. “I would not have picked such a good school if it wasn’t for both of them and their support.”

