EDWARDSVILLE - Scheffel Boyle CPAs is pleased to announce that Elizabeth Heil, a Manager in the firm’s Edwardsville office, was recognized with the Tallerico Leadership Award from the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce. Heil was given the award at the Chamber’s Annual Gala and Silent Auction on Saturday, March 4th. The event was held at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Meridian Ballroom in the Morris University Center.

According to the Chamber, the Tallerico Leadership Award is presented annually to “an outstanding individual who has achieved excellence in his/her business or profession, has served the community in a meaningful way, and has assisted women in reaching their full leadership potential.”

“I was very surprised and honored to be recognized by the Chamber and my community,” Heil said. “I moved to Edwardsville about 15 years ago not knowing anyone, and the Chamber really helped me make a name for myself. Thank you to the Chamber, my community, my family, and my Scheffel Boyle family for all the support. It means the world to me.”

Heil has been with Scheffel Boyle since 1999. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from the University of Illinois in 1998 and her CPA license shortly thereafter. She then went on to earn her M.B.A. from Southern Illinois University Carbondale in 1999. Heil grew up in Belleville and moved to the Edwardsville area in 2001.

As a long-time member of Scheffel Boyle’s Recruiting Team, Heil is responsible for recruiting and mentoring young talent for the firm. She is known around the office for her dedication to the local community, her clients, and her “work family”. Outside the office she is active in many local organizations, including serving on the Board of Directors for the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce and as Treasurer for the Illinois Federation of Business Women’s Metro East chapter.

Scheffel Boyle is recognized as the largest locally-owned accounting firm in Southwestern Illinois, and as one of the largest accounting firms in the St. Louis region. Their offices are currently located in Alton, Edwardsville, Belleville, Highland, Jerseyville, Columbia, Carrollton, and Bartelso. In business since 1924, their services include both corporate and individual tax, accounting, consulting, and assurance services.

