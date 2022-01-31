Our Love Story:

The Couple: Elizabeth & Scott Schepers from Brighton

Date Met/Started Dating: October 28, 1998

Briefly Describe First Date: Went to the movies to see Something About Mary

Date Married: July 20, 2002

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Watching our boys play baseball & soccer, spending time with family & camping. During COVID pandemic we have done home improvements together.

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Always say love you, be honest, and open communication is what has worked for us for 20 years.