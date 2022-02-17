GLEN CARBON - Elite Fitness Training (“Elite FT”) is a family-oriented fitness facility located inside The Sports Academy in Glen Carbon. Not only have they recently revamped their sports performance training program, they’re also offering a free trial of their fitness classes during the week of February 28.

Owner Justin McMillian said both the program and the gym itself have been upgraded.

“We are now offering the program every evening Monday through Thursday, plus Saturday mornings,” McMillian said. “We’ve remodeled our gym to create more square footage, and then we are adding in seasonal testing for our members that will measure their improvements, and we’ll be sharing that feedback with their parents.”

The four training components Elite FT focuses on are strength, speed, power and fitness. At the beginning of each training cycle, athletes from all sports are tested on their abilities. After a couple months of training, the athletes are then re-tested and shown their results to track their improvement over time.

In addition to the revamped sports performance program, they’re also offering a free trial of one of their fitness classes from February 28 - March 4. Those interested in this or a soccer or Bootcamp free trial class can book online in advance at eliteft.com/free-trial.

“They can come and just try out one of our classes - so they’ll get to see the facilities, meet our coaches and do a sample training session,” McMillian said.

McMillian said the facility’s range of training environments make it an ideal training location for all athletes.

“When athletes come and train, they enjoy it because we’re not just in the gym,” McMillian said. “We spend time in the gym, we spend time on the turf field and then weather permitting, we also go outdoors and train outside - so they get a mix of a training atmosphere.”

As a family-oriented fitness facility, their pricing is family-oriented as well; after one family member becomes a member at full price, their immediate family members get 50% off the cost of their membership. Being a member grants you unlimited access to their fitness classes, but prices range by program and age group, so visit eliteft.com/become-a-member to learn more about pricing. EFT also offers weekly non-membership training options for in-season athletes.

With an emphasis on safety, the slogan for EFT’s revamped program is, “Get faster. Get stronger. Reduce injuries.” To learn more about the Sports Performance program or about Elite FT itself, visit eliteft.com.

Elite Fitness Training

101 Glenwest Dr

Glen Carbon, IL 62034

(618) 972-1830

