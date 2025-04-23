SPRINGFIELD – State Representative Amy Elik (R-Alton) welcomed two local women to Springfield to be recognized at ‘Women to Watch,’ the House Republicans’ annual conference that highlights rising stars from around Illinois. Rep. Elik chose Kristen Burns and Amber Scott to be her guests at this year’s conference.

Kristen Burns is the Executive Director of the Wood River Business Alliance, a group focused on revitalizing Wood River and bringing new development to the area. Burns has also volunteered with organizations throughout the region, including Habitat for Humanity, Wood River Library Foundation, Mustache March 4PD, Illinois COPS, Arthritis Foundation, Alton Main Street, and serves as a member of the East Alton-Wood River School Board.

Amber Scott is the Chief Experience Officer at 1st Mid America Credit Union. She serves the board at Senior Services Plus, the Southwest Illinois District Auxiliary Board of the United Way of Greater St. Louis, and the Illinois Credit Union Foundation Board. She is also the Legislative Grassroots Coordinator for 1st Mid America Credit Union and the Legislative Forum Representative for the Southern Burnett Chapter of Credit Unions.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Kristen Burns and Amber Scott are two fierce women who are making a difference in the Metro East,” said Rep. Amy Elik. “I’m so honored to have them as my guests at this year’s ‘Women to Watch’ conference. They deserve every bit of recognition, and I can’t wait to see the next thing they do to bring a positive change to our region.”

The ‘Women to Watch’ Conference allows for Representatives from across Illinois to join together to celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of women across the state. Throughout the day, attendees engaged in activities designed to empower and inspire. The scheduled featured a brunch and listening session, a tour of the Capitol, and a presentation entitled “Own Your Power.”

Stay up to date on news and legislation in the Illinois House of Representatives by visiting RepElik.com.