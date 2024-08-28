ALTON – State Representative Amy Elik has proudly earned a perfect 100% voting record from the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) and the Illinois Chamber of Commerce. This rating underscores Elik’s commitment to advocating for pro-business policies and fostering a favorable environment for businesses in Illinois.

The NFIB and Illinois Chamber of Commerce are two leading organizations representing the interests of small businesses and the broader business community. Their annual voting ratings assess lawmakers’ support for policies that enhance the business climate.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I’m proud to be a be a legislator who understands the needs of small businesses,” said Rep. Elik. “I’m a CPA, I have worked with small businesses for over 29 years, and I know all too well the financial burden that our state’s policies put on our small businesses. With every vote I take, I carefully consider the effect that legislation will have on our small businesses.”

Because of her pro-business voting record, the Illinois Chamber of Commerce has also awarded Elik a “Champion of Free Enterprise.” This award is given to legislators who have a rating over 85% over two General Assemblies.

During the 2024 legislative session, Rep. Elik championed initiatives that were crucial to the business community, including efforts to streamline regulations, support workplace development, and reduce the tax burden on small businesses.

Rep. Amy Elik represents the 111th house district, which includes a portion of Madison County. For more information or to contact Rep. Elik, visit www.RepElik.com.