ALTON - State Representative Amy Elik (R-Alton) issued the following statement in Illinois’ most recent corruption trial verdict of Tim Mapes, former House Speaker Mike Madigan’s closest ally:

“Federal prosecutors remain undefeated in their fight against corruption at 5-0 with today’s guilty verdict of former Democrat House Speaker Mike Madigan’s closest ally, Tim Mapes. With five Democrat political insiders tied to Madigan being found guilty of corruption so far this year, it’s another reminder of why lawmakers at the State House need to enact strong anti-corruption reforms. It’s unfortunate these reforms are not being considered in the Democrat-controlled legislature. I hope when we return to the fall veto session if not sooner, we have the opportunity to vote on meaningful reforms aimed at stopping corruption in Illinois government.”

