ALTON – Illinois State Representative Amy Elik (R-Alton) was reappointed to serve as the Assistant House Republican Leader by House Republican Leader Tony McCombie (R-Savanna).

“It’s such an honor to serve again as Assistant House Republican Leader with Leader Tony McCombie,” said Rep. Amy Elik. “I do not take this responsibility lightly and am excited to use this position to present real solutions to the tough problems Illinois is facing. This is a great opportunity to drive policy that will not only benefit the people I represent in the Metro East, but all across Illinois. I am humbled Leader McCombie has chosen me to serve alongside her in the 104th General Assembly.”

State Representative Amy Elik joins an accomplished group of lawmakers from across the state who will guide the House Republican caucus through the 104th General Assembly.

“Amy is a tremendous asset to our caucus, and I am thrilled to have her on my leadership team,” said Leader McCombie. “During her time in Springfield, she has been a fiscal watchdog and held the majority party accountable on spending and ethics. With her passion and insight, we will continue to fight for lower taxes, responsible spending, and meaningful ethics reform.”

Leader McCombie also picked Elik to serve on the Legislative Audit Commission, a bicameral committee that is responsible for the oversight of the State Audit Program and ensuring that public funds are being used correctly. This is Elik’s second term on the Audit Commission.

Elik represents the 111th House District in the Illinois General Assembly, representing a portion of Madison County.

